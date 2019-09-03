As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Northeast Financial Consultants Increased Position by $2.88 Million; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Its Holding in Cvs (CVS) as Share Value Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 166,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 627,258 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.83M, down from 793,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 3.57M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.39. About 6.10M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video)

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 41,144 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $41.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Inc.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 47,073 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 0.26% or 178,625 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 11,982 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 149,829 shares. Cibc Asset reported 554,666 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,490 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 506,364 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tompkins reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Acg Wealth reported 10,116 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,080 shares. Guardian Trust holds 0% or 493 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.79M shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt stated it has 7,971 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 14,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,195 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt has 1.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Culbertson A N & Company reported 119,050 shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.69% or 99,000 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Company invested in 2.74% or 41,407 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Registered Investment Advisor has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.08% or 53,599 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers invested in 3.43% or 101,207 shares. Welch Grp Inc Inc Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 1.55% or 104,160 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jefferies Gp Ltd owns 32,444 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Lc reported 9,806 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 0.21% or 16,418 shares. Bailard invested 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.