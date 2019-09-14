As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Lifted Its Position; General Mills (GIS) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $378,300

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 14,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,885 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 15,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.32% or 91,079 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,978 shares. Citizens Northern Corp has 2.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,847 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh stated it has 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Guardian accumulated 765,727 shares. James Inv holds 2.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 263,901 shares. Scotia Incorporated stated it has 998,566 shares. Icon Advisers owns 215,332 shares. Cap holds 1.03% or 23.15 million shares. Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability has invested 5.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chemung Canal Communications reported 57,656 shares stake. Liberty Capital accumulated 17,360 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 160,715 shares. 5,655 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd. Evanson Asset Management Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52,238 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68M for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,729 shares to 75,640 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.