As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Peak Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $484,396; Financial Counselors Position In Entergy New (ETR) Was Lifted

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 10,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,950 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 64,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 2.12 million shares traded or 34.83% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.34. About 7.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 1.03M shares. Bokf Na holds 2,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 527,170 shares stake. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Moody Comml Bank Division reported 4,959 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited holds 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 8,393 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 493 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co holds 38,063 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). American stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Pittenger Anderson reported 100 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $705,120 activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,227 shares to 143,876 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 24,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,666 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.52M shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2.72 million were accumulated by Boston Ptnrs. Clarkston Limited has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keating Investment Counselors Inc reported 6,784 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matrix Asset Advisors stated it has 4.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 40,806 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd invested in 13,324 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 1.59% or 873,244 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital Incorporated holds 1.63% or 29,789 shares. Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duncker Streett owns 55,170 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio.

