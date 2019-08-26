As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Decreased Holding; Federated Investors (FII) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Its Position by $389,615

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 434,420 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 3,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 89,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 92,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,961 shares to 19,250 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,160 shares to 116,955 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.