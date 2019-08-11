As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Value Rose, Boston Advisors Decreased Stake; Farmers Trust Co Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $868,736

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 32,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 263,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68M, down from 295,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 9,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,225 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 17,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares to 63,031 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust has 3.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 64,100 shares. Moreover, Csu Producer Resources has 4.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 489,410 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.88 million shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,350 shares. Montag A & Associates accumulated 18,782 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wendell David Inc reported 15,634 shares. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Limited has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Agf Invs America Inc holds 52,614 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 9.86 million shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 88,602 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

