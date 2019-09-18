As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.34 Million; Expedia (EXPE) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $809,970 as Market Value Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 161,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.03M, up from 113,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 24,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 350,240 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Headwinds Adding Up – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expedia Is Expensive For Its Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Stockâ€™s Earnings Were Not as Bad as Its Action Suggests – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Great Lakes Limited Liability Com has 324,658 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs invested in 0.29% or 1.64M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 19,933 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 21,000 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Co holds 29,967 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,525 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 43,558 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shine Advisory Svcs holds 242 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,054 shares. Twin stated it has 0.23% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,485 shares to 16,285 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New Com (NYSE:ETR) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,485 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regent Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 102,170 shares or 3.72% of the stock. S R Schill & Associate owns 9,656 shares. Sequoia Finance Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 33,368 shares. Buckingham Management invested in 82,586 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 1.3% stake. Amer Rech And Mgmt Com has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,328 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 341,267 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,083 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 76,321 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey Ltd owns 21,596 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 328,495 shares to 247,650 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI).