As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Clark Estates Has Upped Its Stake by $1.21 Million; Embraer Sa (ERJ) Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Raised Stake

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24M, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 1.10M shares traded or 78.10% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REVENUE BRL5.65B; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER’S SCHNEIDER:PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD, BUT NOT THE ONLY WAY; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18; 19/04/2018 – Belta: Belarusian air carrier Belavia receives new Embraer aircraft; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. STEEL TARIFF HAS NO IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Embraer, Otlk Revised To Stable; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 International Companies Making Waves in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Embraer delivers 26 Commercial and 25 Executive Jets in 2Q19 – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leadership for Embraer-Boeing joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer’s E195-E2 Is Ready to Fly – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

