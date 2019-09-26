As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Fosun International LTD Has Raised Position; Eagle Capital Management Upped Its Stake in W R Berkley (WRB) as Valuation Rose

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 3,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 13,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (WRB) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 27,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 83,812 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 56,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W R Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 448,437 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 1.16% or 203,900 shares. Chilton Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 801,472 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 232,720 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Markel, Virginia-based fund reported 188,550 shares. Coe Limited Company has 2.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,038 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Com has invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First City Management Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,740 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 2.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Investment Corporation has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matthew 25 Management Corporation accumulated 175,000 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 2.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 20,055 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp holds 0.96% or 49,025 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,369 shares. Neumann Capital Lc accumulated 1.17% or 16,810 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 2,569 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 83,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,485 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 428,326 shares to 12.04M shares, valued at $462.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).