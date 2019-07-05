As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Taurus Asset Management Increased by $1.32 Million Its Position; Dudley & Shanley Has Raised Its Position in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by $7.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 171,474 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 22/05/2018 – Iridium Completes Sixth Successful Iridium® NEXT Launch; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.42. About 4.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 84,159 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,881 shares. Roosevelt Inv, New York-based fund reported 162,672 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 290,771 shares. North American Management holds 4.07% or 241,071 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Tarbox Family Office invested in 2,319 shares. First Western Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia holds 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,643 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 606,093 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Co invested in 0.42% or 9,207 shares. 14.81M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Horrell Capital Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,647 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 116,055 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,815 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $314,240 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Rush Parker William, worth $90,780 on Friday, May 24.