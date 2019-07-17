As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Upped by $14.46 Million Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Holding by $10.12 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 143,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.19 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 3.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 703.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 96,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 155,854 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31,100 shares to 17,700 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New Com (NYSE:OC) by 8,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,706 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp & Com has invested 0.21% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Limited has 19,650 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.18% or 58,800 shares. Strategic Fincl Services accumulated 0.82% or 56,706 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 27,621 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 6,107 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sigma Planning reported 5,050 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 125,298 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,170 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited reported 9.39 million shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.16% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tradition Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,500 shares. Bridges Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,353 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust reported 196,654 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 7,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 158,847 shares. Arrow Corp stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Field Main Financial Bank reported 19,691 shares. King Luther Cap reported 2.29 million shares. Cheviot Value Management Llc owns 6,781 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Comml Bank N A has 6,898 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 68,629 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 143,533 shares. Amer Financial Bank reported 1.59% stake. Argyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.74% or 44,845 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc invested in 11,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Llc holds 1.03% or 4,253 shares. 82,851 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt.