As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Credit Capital Investments Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $1.38 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 183,159 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 179,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 2.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 2.07 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ranger Invest Mngmt LP has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). British Columbia Investment Corporation invested in 0.75% or 824,144 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated invested in 0.93% or 145,659 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 235,716 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Lc has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Cap Ltd Co invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mrj stated it has 61,361 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mawer Mngmt Limited invested in 3.05% or 4.22M shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 45,244 shares. Dynamic Ltd has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Malaga Cove Cap Llc owns 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,845 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.06% or 444,494 shares in its portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,419 shares to 125,320 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,241 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480.