As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted by $704,778 Its Position; Cortland Advisers Holds Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 5,970 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 349,069 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 99,430 shares to 4,505 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,762 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 5,352 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Iowa-based Hills Commercial Bank Trust Co has invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argi Invest Serv Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullinan Assoc reported 137,053 shares. Icon Advisers Company invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zacks Invest Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 770,619 shares. Hallmark Management reported 45,503 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y invested in 3.98% or 34,964 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 92,035 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 1.52% or 30,039 shares in its portfolio. 23.17M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 21,413 shares stake.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 13,507 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 37,470 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 0.02% or 8,613 shares. 47,705 are held by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com. L And S Advsr Incorporated reported 27,857 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Amg Funds Lc holds 24,085 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,201 shares. Moreover, Petrus Tru Lta has 2.68% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moneta Grp Inv Ltd Liability has 144,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Company reported 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 5,660 are owned by Welch And Forbes Lc. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0.03% stake. 40,185 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) owns 250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.