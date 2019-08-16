As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Decreased Its Position; Conning Increases Position in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Conning Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 6,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 576,334 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 569,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 531,576 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 36,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 171,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 207,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 4.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 1,764 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 0.86% or 54,496 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 28,578 shares. The Illinois-based Capstone Financial Advsrs has invested 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com holds 0.97% or 99,273 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 71,671 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com invested in 120,519 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 609,931 shares. 893,333 are held by Sirios Cap L P. Lathrop invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mai Capital has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monetary Group Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 48,730 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,620 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 12,089 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Investment Llc has 2.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,583 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,494 shares to 232,022 shares, valued at $65.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,981 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).