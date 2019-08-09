As Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Janney Capital Management Decreased by $456,419 Its Holding; As Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Market Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Boosted Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 114,386 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 192,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM) by 12,402 shares to 56,313 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 38,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 871,519 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,362 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Management. Oregon-based Orca Investment Ltd Com has invested 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Green Square Limited Liability Com holds 4.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,460 shares. Sonata Cap stated it has 14,279 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited holds 0.04% or 1,512 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset holds 3.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 46,329 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 5.43 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 18,638 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 146,256 shares. Montag A Assoc accumulated 0.77% or 82,289 shares. The Missouri-based Sterneck Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brouwer And Janachowski Llc stated it has 3,518 shares. St Johns Invest holds 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 110,922 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co owns 31,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 1,527 shares. Knott David M accumulated 83,607 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 31,092 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 43,070 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 1.14 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,307 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 12,965 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% or 20,876 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 27,300 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 130,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 3,949 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 84,017 shares.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma launches early-stage trial for schizophrenia – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.