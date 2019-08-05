As Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.57 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Quantum Capital Management Boosted Position

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 3,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 65,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 167,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,115 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,117 shares. Old Retail Bank In has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.48% or 1.29M shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Company stated it has 249,022 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 2,064 are held by Oakworth. Chilton Capital owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,159 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 75,181 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 0.48% or 58,077 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.85% or 22,672 shares in its portfolio. Boston Research Management Inc invested in 0.24% or 4,018 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weiss Asset Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,469 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 3,981 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 0.91% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Verus Partners holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,586 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy S Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 38,817 shares to 46,100 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 48,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Broadview Advsr has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.63% or 4.30M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.05 million shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,411 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 536,937 shares stake. Blume Capital Inc stated it has 28,743 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust invested 1.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Inv Ser Ltd Co reported 2.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 2,075 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 6,703 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Bank & Trust N Y stated it has 34,964 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 49,609 shares. Menora Mivtachim owns 2.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 851,422 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.