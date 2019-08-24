As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake Has Increased by Redmile Group Llc

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36 million shares, valued at $182.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis off 4% premarket on BofA downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 15,991 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 55,027 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 50,053 shares. 861 are held by Glenmede Na. Blackrock accumulated 4.28M shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.15% or 806,465 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 675,070 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 8,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.4% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 567,470 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 12,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 159,094 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 120,023 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Korea Investment invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Penobscot Inv reported 89,917 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 62,840 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Inv Ser Limited Com owns 2.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,289 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amalgamated Bancshares has 422,423 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Ci Investments holds 1.09% or 1.93M shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 7.95M shares. Greenhaven Associates owns 4.97M shares for 8.94% of their portfolio. Spc Financial Inc reported 0.15% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 17,269 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,192 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).