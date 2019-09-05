As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Truenorth Has Upped Its Stake; Citizens & Northern Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) Increased by $607,905 as Valuation Rose

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 28,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.92. About 7.72M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 38,258 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 30,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 1.30 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Announces Completion and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,873 shares to 68 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,709 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Invs Llc holds 8.02M shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 83,487 shares. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Limited has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Credit Agricole S A reported 162,789 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,185 shares. Coastline Trust owns 33,917 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,466 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Co has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,234 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 46,805 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 782,681 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 982,175 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.