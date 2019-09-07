As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Boosted Its Stake by $664.77 Million; Ciena (CIEN) Holder Horizon Investment Services Lifted Its Holding by $522,773

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 220,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30 billion, up from 213,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 4.15 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 116,100 were reported by Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Company. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Zacks Invest has 0.24% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 117,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.67% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate has invested 0.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Macroview Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 1.64M are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 948,222 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 10 shares to 4,534 shares, valued at $578.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 19 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.