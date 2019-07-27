As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Girard Partners LTD Lifted by $477,326 Its Holding; Chou Associates Management Increased Its Position in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by $1.44 Million as Stock Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 3.54 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA – FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDY; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – UPON CLOSING, WINTAC BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF PAR FORMULATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – UPON CLOSING, SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF PAR PHARMACEUTICAL; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 22/05/2018 – Insys Seeked Approval for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray as Treatment for Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 4,726 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 78,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 2,848 shares to 25,302 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB).