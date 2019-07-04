As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holding Boosted by Shah Capital Management

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 45,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 33,190 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,219 shares to 12,599 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 39,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 2.65% or 162,615 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corp has 215,001 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Inc invested in 3,611 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Broadview Advisors Lc owns 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,100 shares. Smith Moore & reported 14,173 shares. 23,700 were accumulated by Horseman Cap Ltd. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.47 million shares. 100 were reported by Advantage. Atwood And Palmer holds 11,081 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambiar Invsts Llc owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,214 shares. South Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Connors Investor Serv Inc has 2.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).