As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $38.00 Billion; Chartist Increased Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stake

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 99.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 339,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.02M, down from 341,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 510,862 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $11.55 during the last trading session, reaching $538.95. About 610,645 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.30 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.