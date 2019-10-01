As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, North American Management Has Increased Holding; Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Decreased Position by $22.25 Million as Shares Declined

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.9. About 415,458 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 246,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58M, up from 241,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 763,927 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,238 shares to 309,316 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,253 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What’s Next For Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celgene Corporation Names Second Round of Celgene Cancer Care Linksâ„¢ Program Grant Recipients – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Trust – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

