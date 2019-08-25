As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Conning Has Boosted by $6.14 Million Its Position; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Conning Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 60,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 495,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.16 million, up from 434,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 152,035 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88 million, up from 146,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Co reported 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 1.11% stake. 19,860 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Com. Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,110 shares. 87,750 are owned by Albion Financial Gru Ut. 158,492 are held by Lee Danner And Bass Inc. Gruss Commerce holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,529 shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 102,231 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 43,782 are owned by Everence Capital. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,829 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak invested in 0.27% or 1,967 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 83,881 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – 2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,390 shares to 126,893 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,237 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massachusetts Fincl Communication Ma invested in 37.39 million shares. Confluence Wealth Lc holds 15,018 shares. 143,533 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bankshares. Parkwood Limited invested in 51,894 shares. American Research Mngmt holds 3,875 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coastline Tru Com reported 33,917 shares stake. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 92,083 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 4.30 million shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al accumulated 17,433 shares or 0.79% of the stock.