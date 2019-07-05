As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Cut by $351,177 Its Position; Capstone Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) by $760,000

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36M, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 4.73M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 978,175 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.34 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 39,200 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited owns 10.88M shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 28,542 shares. Martin And Tn reported 24,134 shares. Girard Prtn holds 1.58% or 83,477 shares. 167,334 were reported by Moors And Cabot Inc. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc reported 3.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Da Davidson And Communications invested in 293,582 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bokf Na has 359,382 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. The New York-based General American Investors Com has invested 1.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,421 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated. Co Of Virginia Va holds 90,774 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 3.63% or 183,594 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 430 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 41,624 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,290 shares to 208,688 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s to open new Times Square flagship – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. $3.99M worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.79 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,778 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 20,925 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 3,076 were accumulated by Maple Mngmt. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Limited Com holds 0.05% or 1,387 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Veritable Lp accumulated 50,888 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 109,182 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Co invested in 45,544 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Company holds 0.67% or 7,837 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot accumulated 10,696 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). D E Shaw Company reported 0.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).