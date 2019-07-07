As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Position by $984,260

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 255,818 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 42,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 26,422 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.51% or 319,352 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 0.78% or 165,072 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 209,190 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 10,654 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 351,438 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication owns 1,943 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 142,987 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 378 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.01% or 20,639 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 27,056 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.42 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16,221 shares to 20,187 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).