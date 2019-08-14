As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Central Securities Has Increased Holding by $5.05 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $867,625 as Market Value Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 437,224 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 6.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares to 186,175 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 19,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Participate in the Susquehanna Energy, Industrials & Airline Conference in New York City and the Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston, Texas – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Reasons to Short This Oil Stock in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helmerich & Payne had declared $0.71 dividend on June 5th – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP survey highlights webcam security and privacy behaviors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr has invested 0.28% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, First Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 270,050 shares. M Secs Incorporated holds 5,619 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 10,296 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Numerixs Invest Technology holds 3,770 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 122,231 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Earnest Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Andra Ap holds 44,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,073 are held by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Td Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beacon Cap Mgmt reported 50 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2.28 million shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.28% or 12,795 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 1.39% or 104,506 shares. Vanguard invested in 261.16M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Motco has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Capital Management Lp owns 30,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Da Davidson has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Rech And Incorporated has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 239,205 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. S&Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smart Portfolios Limited Co holds 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 385 shares.