As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Lifted Stake; Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Stake by $525,200; Share Value Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 32,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 4,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 118,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 114,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct)

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,059 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,500 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Com reported 69,325 shares stake. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd holds 7,753 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,930 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.03% stake. Spectrum Management holds 46,794 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 1,228 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Monetary reported 1.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Aspiriant Limited Co has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parkwood Lc accumulated 53,541 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP holds 430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter accumulated 182,914 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company owns 7,842 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 27,423 shares to 6,270 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,566 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

