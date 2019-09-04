As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Position by $585,800; Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 24,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.33. About 343,833 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 9.66 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,056 shares to 19,309 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,424 shares. 1,900 were reported by Cordasco Network. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 69,880 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,583 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,960 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 39,500 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 10,820 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc has 1,372 shares. Thomas White Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.16% or 9,498 shares in its portfolio. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 8,505 shares. New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 194,214 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 211,897 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2.53 million shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 0.45% or 3,519 shares in its portfolio. 1,045 are owned by Qv Investors. Pictet Asset holds 0.39% or 1.75 million shares. Chilton Investment Commerce Ltd Llc holds 2.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 784,242 shares. Selway Asset holds 3.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,329 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs Lc reported 90,688 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Somerset Co holds 41,486 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca accumulated 2,807 shares. M Kraus & Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack owns 19,501 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated holds 69,098 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.