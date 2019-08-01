As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Peak Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $484,396; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Lowered Position by $76.15 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 5.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 199,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 337,889 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.88M, down from 537,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $343.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 983,933 shares. Factory Mutual Co reported 146,000 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,088 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Co reported 3,257 shares stake. Old Natl Bancshares In holds 12,935 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cobblestone Ltd Liability Corp New York has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interocean Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 45,137 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Company stated it has 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sei Invests Company has 250,885 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,781 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stearns Financial has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,211 shares. Bartlett Comm Ltd holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,519 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 197,678 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 20,480 shares to 332,229 shares, valued at $60.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 35,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Llc reported 3,518 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 235,270 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davidson Invest reported 3.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Staley Cap Advisers reported 3.52% stake. Convergence Lc stated it has 71,652 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 145,736 shares. 12,193 are owned by Wills Fincl Group Incorporated. Renaissance Inv Grp Lc owns 2,783 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. New England Inv And Retirement Grp Inc Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,262 shares. Sandhill Cap Lc has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,017 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 28,350 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 2.41 million shares. Fiera Cap Corporation, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 585,920 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares to 12,023 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,044 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).