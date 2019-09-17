As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Its Holding by $2.62 Million; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Capital City Trust Company Has Lifted Stake by $302,236 as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 23,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, up from 60,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 5.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 3.19M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 14/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Reuters) — China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone Group LP, the U.S. private equity firm said in a filing, ending an 11-year investment; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na reported 273,673 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn reported 17,676 shares. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,523 shares. Hollencrest Management owns 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,104 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 2.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fagan Assocs accumulated 67,858 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Cape Ann Bancorp reported 11,408 shares stake. Haverford Svcs stated it has 106,256 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,814 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Co has invested 4.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 211,664 are owned by Northeast Investment Mgmt. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.94% or 4,253 shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,100 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 2.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 118,623 shares to 20,170 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,399 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,587 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).