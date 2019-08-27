As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Clark Estates Has Upped Holding by $1.21 Million; Blackrock Has Trimmed Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $23.73 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 527,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 12.56M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.30 million, down from 13.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 2.67M shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 11.63 million shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88M for 9.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 637,298 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 24,908 shares. Royal London Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 19,702 are owned by Argent Capital Limited Com. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 26,285 were reported by Cibc World. Art Advsrs Lc has 40,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 570,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Fiduciary Wi has 845,070 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.34% or 1.20M shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 7,614 shares. Glenmede Na has 166,964 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Limited Partnership reported 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc by 10.03 million shares to 10.81M shares, valued at $44.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,400 shares to 277,045 shares, valued at $46.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd, California-based fund reported 183,558 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Orrstown Financial Incorporated invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview Retail Bank Dept holds 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,209 shares. Cap Intll Ca holds 78,934 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc stated it has 6,140 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 9,739 shares. Condor Capital invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Knott David M has 23,050 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.52% or 9,742 shares. Everence Capital reported 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crawford Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 2.68% or 218,312 shares in its portfolio. General Communications Inc holds 1.83% or 182,300 shares.