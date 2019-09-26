As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Aureus Asset Management Cut Holding; Beech Hill Advisors Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 164,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 150,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 3.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 26,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 32,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 738,886 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,600 shares to 68,323 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 20,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan traders charged with rigging metals markets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Virginia Va holds 91,079 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Waverton Invest Management Ltd owns 1.05M shares. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 2.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qvt Fincl Lp holds 39,530 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 159,357 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 93,000 shares or 7.99% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc invested in 41,000 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 38,676 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors accumulated 3.53% or 213,316 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr accumulated 335,891 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Hodges Cap Management accumulated 31,966 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co has 626,710 shares. 957,026 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc. California-based Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.15 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.