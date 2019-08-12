As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Advisors Lifted Stake by $323,402; At Bancorp Trimmed Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $614,265 as Share Value Rose

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 19,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 39,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 59,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 4.10M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 8.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 406,545 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $135.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 22,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,319 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund reported 65,098 shares. Chilton Capital Ltd Com invested in 189,765 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spinnaker owns 29,546 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Selected Advisers holds 7.95M shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 3,242 shares. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx stated it has 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Phillips Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,390 shares. Opus Cap Gp Inc Ltd Llc reported 15,763 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.52% or 9,742 shares. Lvw Advsr invested in 0.93% or 34,341 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.06% or 47,881 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 536,937 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.