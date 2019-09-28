As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Alleghany Trimmed Holding; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Value Declined, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 975,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.03M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 198,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 391,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99 million, down from 589,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7.56M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Fincl Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,386 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 7.93M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 8,379 shares. Advsrs Mgmt Lc holds 187,329 shares. Karpus Mgmt Inc holds 2,109 shares. Blue Edge Llc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 2,629 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 9,878 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc invested in 0.66% or 37,729 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 50,383 shares. Rnc Limited Liability Co has invested 3.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bellecapital owns 6,281 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 67,651 shares. 55,267 were reported by Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cgi Inc by 11,988 shares to 493,841 shares, valued at $38.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 42,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Ci Invests accumulated 46,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 240 shares. 246,447 were reported by Citigroup. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.42 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership invested in 68,463 shares. 595 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 42,146 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Endeavour Cap Advisors has 4.51% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 663,319 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 319,831 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Lc owns 542,464 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

