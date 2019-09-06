As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Holder Cambridge Trust Company Raised Stake; As Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Market Valuation Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $4.88 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 303,236 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70 million, up from 286,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 110,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.91M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.52M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98

