As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Its Holding by $15.12 Million; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Valuation Rose, Synovus Financial Raised Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 149,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 430,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 9.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 6,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 102,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 3.53 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64,990 shares to 198,718 shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 31,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,546 shares to 377,968 shares, valued at $71.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 348,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,413 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).