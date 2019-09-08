As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Position by $478,400; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shares Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Raised Holding

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62M, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 604,093 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares to 310,400 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bokf Na invested 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blackrock accumulated 221.95M shares or 1% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mgmt stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has 3.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.63% or 62,840 shares. Qvt Fincl LP owns 39,530 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp reported 29,030 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 2,794 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Sterling Invest Management holds 4,515 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Guardian invested in 799,695 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.24% or 1.79M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $63.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).