As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Peak Asset Management Has Raised Position by $484,396; As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Value Rose, Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.96 Million Its Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 2.25 million shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.)

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,095 shares to 4,231 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.05% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 441,559 shares. The California-based Grassi Management has invested 0.99% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). California State Teachers Retirement owns 429,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 150,832 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc accumulated 3.92M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 1,000 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 178,775 shares. Stifel holds 309,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 9,704 shares. West Family Investments holds 280,853 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 665 are held by First Interstate Comml Bank. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,663 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth owns 5,914 shares. Kistler invested in 17,732 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,466 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iberiabank reported 116,851 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt has 18,560 shares. Fosun Interest Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,324 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt holds 92,350 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 2.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.79M shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested 2.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cacti Asset reported 16,260 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beacon Fincl has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).