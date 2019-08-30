As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Upped Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Increased Position by $1.54 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 2.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 4.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.55% or 13,178 shares. Alley Co Lc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 97,907 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance National Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 120,403 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 6,954 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 2,469 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nbt Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 113,604 shares. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 187,940 shares stake. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership reported 35,290 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 454,479 shares. Park Corp Oh accumulated 6,291 shares. Hendley And Incorporated has invested 3.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 45 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 435,378 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 12,225 shares stake. California-based Telos Mgmt has invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cwm Limited Co has 21,027 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,413 shares. 14,949 are owned by Highlander Cap Lc. 2,650 are held by Cumberland Advsr. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5.43 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust Com accumulated 11,053 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 265,180 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,872 shares. Dumont Blake Llc reported 23,466 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Company reported 1.55% stake. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) stated it has 5,611 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.10 million shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,951 shares to 38,082 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,909 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.