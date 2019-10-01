As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $1.45 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $162.48. About 782,697 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 213,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85 million, down from 221,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 9.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 460 shares to 1,882 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,883 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 16,820 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Personal Svcs reported 6 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 21,913 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 425,121 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 10,797 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 10,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 473,736 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Benedict Fincl Advsrs holds 6,716 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 1,356 shares stake. Conning has 2,043 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Security National Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 374,924 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $30.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 24,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.96 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.