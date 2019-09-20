As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Upped Holding; As Public Storage (PSA) Shares Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Lifted by $355,500 Its Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 67,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 63,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 4.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $251.12. About 277,214 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

