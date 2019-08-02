As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $660,540; As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Share Value Rose, Westwood Management Boosted Holding by $10.12 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 957,859 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 6.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06M were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4,174 are held by Bender Robert Assoc. Cwm Llc holds 0.04% or 21,027 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 13,943 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management reported 70,285 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.91% or 8.30M shares. Financial Architects Inc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 69,780 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.29 million shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability owns 9,806 shares. Somerset Trust holds 2.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,486 shares. Cape Ann National Bank stated it has 11,393 shares. Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 183,388 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.61 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If You Own Wells Fargo Stock, Non-Interest Income Is a Real Worry – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares to 207,461 shares, valued at $56.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,970 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Company De stated it has 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 42,726 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 77,069 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners Lp holds 0.77% or 119,542 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Lc owns 4,820 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Business Financial Serv stated it has 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 439,479 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.99M shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.09% or 5,101 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 210,688 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 53,084 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8,476 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 3.18M shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.