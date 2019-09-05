As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Decreased by $475,306 Its Stake; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Baupost Group Has Upped Holding

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.69 lastly. It is down 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Burney Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,296 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 42,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.19. About 8.04 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15,305 shares to 88,579 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 29,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Llc reported 6,168 shares. 2,075 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Weik Capital Management holds 18,560 shares. 1.68 million were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd. Blume Capital Management Incorporated invested in 28,743 shares or 1.53% of the stock. 3,331 are held by Violich Inc. Truepoint invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 7,536 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 3,198 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 146,840 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt stated it has 66,118 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 45.93 million shares. 406,129 were accumulated by Washington. Philadelphia Trust Communications stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

