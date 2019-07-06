As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Peak Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position by $7.58 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 116,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 965,718 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.77 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 131,446 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $313,752 activity. $81,673 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was sold by Trefler Leon on Wednesday, January 16. PYLE MICHAEL R also sold $50,000 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Monday, January 7.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc. by 247,688 shares to 445,489 shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,536 shares, and has risen its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.