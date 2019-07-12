As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Hyman Charles D Raised Holding; As Overstock.Com (OSTK) Market Value Declined, Holder Swift Run Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $355,520

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,086 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, up from 110,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 4.91M shares traded or 46.56% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/tOx2u1FeWm Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GDz8mM; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 06/04/2018 – Overstock CFO to Join Blockchain-Tech Joint Venture; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise; 19/04/2018 – DJ Overstockcom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSTK); 14/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Overstock.com, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). American Grp invested in 0% or 14,702 shares. Advisory Inc holds 74,436 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,444 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 55,232 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 160,559 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Point72 Asset LP reported 170,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Fifth Third Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 42,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 96,472 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 85,574 shares. Trellus Management Ltd Liability holds 0.79% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 25,000 shares.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $486,962 activity. $90,985 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,259 shares. 27,690 are owned by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atwood Palmer stated it has 11,081 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Commerce Ma accumulated 37.39M shares. Chatham Group Inc invested in 0.99% or 38,176 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 296,208 shares. Saturna Corporation stated it has 12,237 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 6,396 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Round Table Limited Company has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 624,199 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 25,208 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). D L Carlson Invest Group Inc invested 2.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trellus Management Com Ltd Liability Com holds 11,000 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.