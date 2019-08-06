As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.34 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Boston Advisors Trimmed by $7.91 Million Its Holding

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 67,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 434,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.23 million, down from 501,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 146,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 159,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 15.54M shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ING) by 29,913 shares to 321,326 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.