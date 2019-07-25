As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Cut by $1.33 Million Its Stake; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Declined, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Boosted by $21.95 Million Its Stake

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,299 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12B, up from 23,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 2.49 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 13,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 1,500 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $450.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,021 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).