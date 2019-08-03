As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Stake; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position by $2.04 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 707,046 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 3,306 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 64.66M shares. Johnson Counsel has 226,574 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 6,072 were accumulated by Rh Dinel Invest Counsel. Fsi Ltd Co stated it has 3,481 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monetta Services, Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares. The New York-based Loeb Corp has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.09% or 9,424 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 444,215 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Lc accumulated 10.52% or 2.07 million shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 23.17 million shares or 1.73% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,466 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 7,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 137,136 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 6,255 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 6,035 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Co holds 31,886 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 51,034 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 43,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Federated Investors Pa has 1.06 million shares. Barr E S reported 101,153 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 21,722 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,418 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 78,125 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 20.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.