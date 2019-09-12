As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Df Dent & Co Has Upped Stake; As Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lowered Stake by $477,400

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 17,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 38,754 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 3.45 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd holds 4,885 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 226,108 shares. Adage Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 352,761 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 1.61% or 35,111 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bryn Mawr Tru Company owns 37,013 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 112,192 shares. Marietta Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.62M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 6,638 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 35,220 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.31% or 155,474 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 3,170 shares to 27,572 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc Com.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,752 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $217.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,449 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).