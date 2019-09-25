As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Boosted Holding; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Stake by $3.72 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 63,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 672,673 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75 million, down from 735,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 1.96 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 505,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.46M, up from 501,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 4.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Macao Heading Into Recession Again? – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Netflix, Hertz and Other Service Providers With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Odds Favor Las Vegas Sands Put Buyers – Schaeffers Research” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas M&A picks up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 68,795 shares. Barclays Plc holds 373,650 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.09% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gru One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 36,305 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 32,030 shares. Stephens Ar holds 18,634 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.03% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 44,121 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 44,311 shares. Whittier Trust has 222 shares. Advsrs Capital Lc reported 225,178 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,440 shares to 35,760 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 12,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,721 shares to 66,201 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,968 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt owns 102,570 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 1% or 491,565 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Twin Capital Mgmt has 1.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Yhb Invest Incorporated accumulated 16,687 shares. Welch Lc, Alabama-based fund reported 19,412 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa Financial Bank reported 56,387 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4.26 million shares. Holderness Invests reported 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 2.61% or 337,000 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd holds 1.37% or 146,280 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Grp owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,449 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Gru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,695 shares. Fin Architects stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).